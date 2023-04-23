What has become a weekly event, another mass shooting event, erupted last week in Dadeville, Alabama. The time has arrived for the American people to take a serious and introspective look at what the Second Amendment really means.
Text of the Amendment: A well organized militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.
The rights of the second part of the Amendment refer directly to the protective elements of the first part. Each element is inexorably linked.
Consider that the Amendment was written in the late 1700s. In that era, American colonist militias were comprised of farmers, blacksmiths, carpenters and fur trappers. These militias who left their log cabins, having signed short-term enlistment obligations, battled English, French insurgents, and Indians on the open American frontier. They likewise dealt with the threat of an overly aggressive, expansionist central government of a newly formed United States.
The Amendment devotes itself to the collective interest of the people in the aggregate. It was not a designed personal right. Had the right to keep and bear arms were to be considered a personal right by the Framers, they would have used the word "person" instead of "people."
In this collective amendment right construct, the Framers would never have considered in their wildest dreams that automatic weapons of war held in the possession of the private individual would be a protected right of possession. Insofar as these weapons industry political activists and their lobbyists are allowed to continue this perpetual influence and lobbying stranglehold on these Capitol Hill puppets, who fashion themselves as so-called national leaders, things will never change. Get ready for the murder and mayhem associated with the next mass shooting event.
— Earl Beal
Terre Haute
