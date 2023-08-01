As the mayoral election begins "heating up," I can't help but wonder if there is a compelling reason to actually cast a vote for Duke Bennett or Brandon Sakbun. Despite digging through their campaign websites and social media, I struggle to find any real hope that either of these candidates are actually going to make our future brighter.
As a younger person, the reign of Mayor Bennett has been in session for as long as I can remember. Despite this, aside from conveniently paving roads right before election time, I struggle to think of a single thing he's accomplished for this city. We are still one of the poorest counties in the state. We are still unable to retain talent from our universities. We are still pushing students through dilapidated public school buildings with dwindling returns on their education. We still don't have enough high paying jobs. We still have a problem with violent crime. We still have terrible public transportation. We still are living with dangerous, unhealthy car dependent infrastructure. Now, I'm not saying that the mayor is solely responsible for any of this, but you'd think that someone seeking a fifth term in office would have at least something to show for it, wouldn't you?
Now, on the other side of the coin, you have Brandon Sakbun. A 27-year-old breath of fresh air. A true challenger to the old guard. And yet, besides age, what really separates him from Mayor Bennett? He talks about improving infrastructure, but has no concrete ideas on what that actually means. His campaign site speaks of interesting concepts like sidewalks, overpasses and economic improvement, but he seems to have no real plan or idea on how to actually implement anything. I guarantee in 4 years if he wins and he's up for re-election, Terre Haute is going to look about the exact same as it does right now. Sakbun positions himself as the alternative to Bennett, but I struggle to see what business he would actually conduct differently than his potential predecessor. I'm sure he's a very nice guy, but what incentive do I have to vote him in as mayor?
Neither advocates for any type of real change, which is what Terre Haute needs if it wants it's children to have brighter futures and its current residents to have better standards of living. Instead of repaving roads, maybe we should be rebuilding our sidewalks and bike lanes for those who don't have reliable transportation. Maybe we should invest more in our schools so that our children can grow up more educated than previous generations and build better lives for their families. Maybe we should invest in a competent bus system, akin to those in similarly sized cities such as Lafayette or South Bend. Maybe we should move some money toward rebuilding our communities to be less car-dependent. Maybe a combination of all these things would make our city a more attractive destination for young professionals who can pay more taxes and allow the government to provide more tools to the impoverished and needy among us.
Who knows. All I know is that a vote for Sakbun or Bennett is a vote for the ever-declining status quo, and I'd love to be proven wrong.
— Gavin Oxley
Terre Haute
