If you watch the Ambulance Chasing Lawyers on TV, you probably know that drug manufacturer, Johnson & Johnson, is paying out millions of dollars to women who got ovarian cancer from using J&J talcum powder. They should have been charged with criminal negligence, because they continued to sell their talcum powder after they knew about it causing women ovarian cancer.
If you watch channel 10 news, you probably know J&J is suing Biden. The reason J&J is suing Biden is because Biden either is or is pushing to negotiate drug prices so Americans can afford the drugs they need, just like they do in Canada.
J&J is part of the wealthy coalition who's counting on the Republican packed Supreme Court to allow J&J to continue to sell their drugs at "jacked up prices".
The Republican Party in general has done nothing to help the Average Joe and Jane, since taking over the U.S. House. But they'll stop Biden.
J&J is part of the wealthy who are bankrolling Trump and they already have bought and paid for the services of the Republicans in Washington, and those who are running to be part of the party.
J&J will probably give court justices some brides to rule in their favor. Like those who gave Alito and Thomas in the form of high-end vacations and other "gifts."
That's only the tip of the proverbial iceberg if the wealthy are using the GOP to take over the country and replace democracy with an authoritarian dictatorship.
— Ron Hastings
Clinton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.