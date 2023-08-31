August 27th. I turned on CNN this morning while I was eating breakfast. The lead story was the shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, where Black people were murdered in a Dollar General store the previous day. I had heard the story Saturday evening before I went to bed, but these stories are so commonplace I really didn’t pay much attention to it.
In a statement, the local sheriff said the white shooter targeted three Black people before he took his own life and that he acted alone. He was carrying a AR15-style rifle and a Glock handgun and dressed in military fatigues. He had called his father before the shooting and asked him to open his computer and read some mandates he had written about hate. The sheriff stated he acted alone, and this would be investigated as a hate crime.
Even the CNN reporters questioned the acted-alone statement, referring to the amount of social media around promoting hate in general and specifically racial hate. Why did he only kill three people before he took his own life. Did he have an epiphany that what he was doing was a sin against God and decided to end his own life? With an AR15 rifle he could have wiped out the store before the police got their sirens turned on.
I hate to admit it, but you and I, the people reading this, are as much responsible for his actions as social media. Regardless of our circumstances or religion, none of us are born with hate in our heart. It has to be taught.
We as individuals, by our silence, are contributing to this teaching. I look back through my own lifetime and remember how many off-color jokes, racial slurs and comments by others as well as what I’ve read on my phone or even said myself that I condoned with my silence and actions.
Remember, hate is taught, and by our fear of speaking up we are all one of the teachers. Individually we are the only defense against hatred and bigotry.
— Ron Gadberry
Sullivan
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.