I recently read an opinion from a member of our community about how people who utilize the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to feed themselves and their families are leeches on America’s working class. This critique was voiced in the context of a discussion about rapidly increasing grocery prices. The man who shared this viewpoint has, as he tells it, always paid for his own subsistence. So why should his tax dollars pay for someone else’s? Especially since that person might be fraudulently receiving these benefits.
This is not a fresh take; it’s a common and strategic message pushed by media outlets, think tanks, politicians, and other mouthpieces of corporate America to distract and shift blame for complex issues like economic inequality and inflation onto “deadbeats” and “opportunists” who game the system. Those individuals certainly exist. But we should all be aware that this messaging is mostly a sly and divisive tactic that leverages our very human tendency to seek a simple explanation for our suffering.
SNAP is our front line of defense against food insecurity and hunger in this country. The belief that this program is overrun with lazy moochers and people faking disabilities is not supported by any credible evidence. These accusations are often propped up by speculation and anecdotes such as “I know someone who takes advantage of the system, so therefore the problem must be rampant.” The reality is that SNAP recipient fraud is rare and a felony offense in Indiana. The trafficking rate for SNAP benefits is also extremely low: less than 2% according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), which oversees SNAP.
People who believe families on SNAP are contributing in any significant way to their own struggle to put food on the table are misdirecting their frustration. When we hear disparaging narratives about welfare recipients spewed from pundits, politicians, and corporate media, we should ask ourselves: Who benefits from my misdirected anger on this issue?
The rising cost of living and wages that have failed to keep up with it are a source of chronic stress and existential dread for many. However, the extent to which families on SNAP draw from the coffers of public services pales in comparison to what “We the People” give away in corporate handouts and tax cuts for the ultra-wealthy. We forfeit so much personal and public gain by electing representatives who fail to address the rising tide of income inequality or accelerate it by enacting tax laws with rate cuts and loopholes that exclusively help corporations and the top 0.1% of income earners.
It’s painful to see people in the middle and lower classes punching down and laterally at one another about SNAP and other welfare programs. However, it sparks an interesting question: aren’t we all the recipients of welfare? When I say welfare, I’m not referring solely to government assistance programs that should serve as assurance for all U.S. citizens that we will be able to survive with dignity even if we meet with misfortune. What I mean is security, opportunity, comfort, and prosperity that we did not earn. There are countless examples I could point to, but let’s just consider a few.
The most compelling case in point might be the legions of servicemen and servicewomen who fought, suffered, or died to secure 250 years of American democracy. We did not earn the security and rights that we enjoy today; they were given and paid for by hundreds of thousands of people we do not know. Consider the activists, scientists, engineers, and representatives who have advanced technology and policy on human health. Global life expectancy doubled between 1920 and 2020. The high standard of living we get from clean water, clean air, safe drugs, and untainted food are easy to take for granted, but these are the fruits of labors we did not expend.
For those living a comfortable and prosperous life, you can reflect on the sacrifices of your parents, grandparents, and ancestors who may have given you a leg up by hoisting one (or both) of your proverbial bootstraps.
We are all recipients of welfare. We all routinely benefit from a check that was picked up by someone else. People in glass houses should not throw stones and the family purchasing soda with their SNAP card is not your enemy. If you want to take aim at the architect of your suffering, at least choose the correct target.
— Rebecca Bercich
Terre Haute
