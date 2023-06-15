The immigration issue in this country, like most problems, really isn’t that hard to solve. It is a matter of having the resolve to do the right and correct things.
We need to regain control of the border. Catch and release should be replaced with catch and deport. Anyone found entering this country at a place other than a recognized port of entry is removed. Then also, anyone found entering this country without proper procedures at a port of entry is removed. Plus, of course, the southern wall should be completed.
We also need to rethink access to our government institutions for these individuals as well. Illegal immigrants should not be eligible for government programs. This isn’t just in state tuition at college or driver’s licenses, but also access to public secondary schools, food stamps, welfare, etc.
At that point, we need to reform our immigration system. We do want to encourage legal immigration. This is part of what has made this country great. At the same time, the United States can not assimilate everyone who may want to be part of the American Dream. There must be some sort of quota system that balances these two ideas. We have to consider the skills of those wanting to come here. Attention should be paid to the reunion of families. There also has to be consideration for those who seek asylum or avoid oppression.
This is a great country. The hard left taken by Democrats this century and the Biden administration more recently is doing damage and can be corrected. Immigration should not be a left vs. right sort of issue though. These are common sense ideas to address a problem the United States is currently struggling with.
— Dwayne Owens
Terre Haute
