Recently National Public Radio (NPR) stated, "there is limited scientific research" and “no strong evidence of an advantage" supporting the idea that biological males have a "physical advantage" over biological females in competitive sports.
The left-wing media organization made the claim after the World Athletics Council — the governing organization regulating international competitions such as track field — ruled that transgender athletes would be barred from competing against biological women.
And rightly so. Anyone with a modicum of intelligence can see the manifest unfairness of allowing transgender women to compete against smaller, weaker, slower biological females.
No strong evidence? Gee, it took me 30 seconds to find an abundance of evidence contradicting that absurd notion.
Duke Law: "Just in the single year 2017, Olympic, World, and U.S. Champion Tori Bowie's 100 meters lifetime best of 10.78 was beaten 15,000 times by men and boys. (Yes, that's the right number of zeros.) The same is true of Olympic, World, and U.S. Champion Allyson Felix's 400 meters lifetime best of 49.26. Just in the single year 2017, men and boys around the world outperformed her more than 15,000 times.
"This differential isn't the result of boys and men having a male identity, more resources, better training, or superior discipline. It's because they have an androgenized body. The results make clear that sex determines win share."
And then there was the Dallas (under-15) boys’ soccer squad that trounced the U.S. Women's National Team 5-2. There are good and (obvious) reasons we have an NBA and a WNBA. And all the "research" in the world will not alter the need for such.
Why are there “Ladies Tees” on golf courses? Why does women's tennis play best of 3 sets vs. best of 5 for men? Why is the fastest serve in men's tennis 30 mph faster than the fastest women’s serve? Why is the women's volleyball net 8 inches lower than men's (and it's not just about height, there are plenty of tall women volleyball players). Why does the NCAA mandate that the basketball used by women be smaller than the one used by men? Why is the world record marathon time for men 13 minutes faster than women?
How much more money shall we waste conducting research to demonstrate the obvious? The level of absurd denial in service to a woke cause on this subject is risible. The reason we have historically segregated sports based on age/sex (and, for some sports, weight class) is because over the millennia we have determined that that is the best way to divide competition into peer groups which yield maximum fairness and enjoyment for both the athletes and the spectators.
Hold the presses!
Two days later NPR issued an official correction.
NPR: “Correction: An earlier tweet incorrectly stated there is limited scientific evidence of physical advantage. Existing research shows that higher levels of testosterone do impact athletic performance. But there’s limited research involving elite trans athletes in competition,” NPR’s official Twitter account noted on Sunday afternoon.
Oh dear. Wrong again.
Attached to the clarification was an annotated “Context” feature provided by Twitter, citing an academic article showing gender differences between female and male athletes, even after hormone-replacement therapy. To wit: “transwomen still had a 9% faster mean run speed after the 1-year period of testosterone suppression,” the team of researchers concluded. The feature also included links to numerous studies contradicting NPR's claim that there is “limited research involving elite trans athletes in competition.”
Elon Musk, the social-media platform’s owner, commented on the announcement thanking NPR “for correcting yourself.”
— Reggie McConnell
Terre Haute
