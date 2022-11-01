After reading almost every Tribune-Star article on the upcoming school board election, I have determined that an effective candidate should understand the proper relationships of the school board to the nation, state, county, city, district and the superintendent — and the proper relationship of the individual board member to other members of the board.
As far as I can tell, Ken Warner is the only candidate with this breadth of understanding, needed analytical skills, multi-generational engagement in the local education history, and many years of youth work. Additionally, he is unique in accepting no campaign donations and actually has a strategic plan. What touches me most are the countless, untold stories of how Ken has helped many young people with finding jobs, financial literacy and even receiving financial help from him.
— Ken Baker
Terre Haute
