Observing the local Democrat primary race between Sakbun and Goodwin caused me to wonder why so many old-line Democrat pols are supporting the political newbie Sakbun, a man who has never held any public office. Army Ranger school may well be the equivalent of a university education. But it’s hard to see how most of the skills Sakbun acquired there would be of use for municipal administration.
Politicians are conservative in that they don’t like change they can’t control. After a politician has served as long as Duke Bennett has as mayor, a comfort zone is created for those around. Everyone stays “in their lane” and all can sleep at night. Mr. Goodwin, as an independent, in 2019 came within 300 votes of beating the incumbent Mayor Bennett. Had he ran as the Democrat, he most likely would have become mayor. A good many Democrat pols probably, secretly breathed a sigh of relief knowing that didn’t happen.
It would appear the “old-line” pols of this town desire to weaken Goodwin enough so as to keep Bennett mayor. Bennett has not been the focus of controversy that the last mayor who had 4 terms in office was. No talk is made of what family member he got on the city payroll or what would-be employer he shook down. Terre Haute city politics has become boring in that regard. Goodwin, by contrast, might shake things up and the scams that don’t get reported in this newspaper might be revealed. (Remember, “Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence.”)
If you are comfortable with the status quo, vote for Sakbun as the Democrat candidate. If you want change, vote for Goodwin. Goodwin could quite possibly beat Bennett in November. I am not sure the voting public is willing yet to elect a millennial, regardless of his looks or prior military experience.
— Matthew Alig
Terre Haute
