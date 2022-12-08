Franklin Delano Roosevelt (1882-1945) served as president of the United States from 1933 to 1945. Among his many famous quotes is one he delivered in a radio address to the nation on Oct. 5, 1944, that still resonates 78 years later, in 2022:
“Nobody will ever deprive the American people of the right to vote except the American people themselves, and the only way they could do this is by not voting.”
If you choose not to vote on any election day, then you have absolutely no right whatsoever to complain about the outcome of the election. It is your choice.
— William Greenwell
Terre Haute
