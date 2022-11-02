I will not vote for Larry Bucshon even though I have voted for him in the past. I have become convinced that Bucshon lacks the courage to place democratic principles over party, and all he does is follow the herd.
In the past few years, he was faced with a number of opportunities to demonstrate courage and defend democracy, and his response was to go along with the herd.
In 2019, when he had to vote on the impeachment of Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of justice, Bucshon joined the Republican herd and voted against impeachment.
Then came the election of 2020 and insurrection of January 6. Standing for democracy became more important than ever, and Bucshon failed the test.
When asked by the Washington Post (12/5/20) whether Joe Biden won the election, he would not answer. When asked by the Indianapolis Star (1/4/21) whether he intends to vote to certify Biden’s election, he again would not answer. Ultimately, he voted for certification, but only after the attack on Congress when many Republicans who were prepared to vote against certification had a change of heart.
Words matter, but votes matter even more, and he failed to vote for democracy. Bucshon voted against the second impeachment of Donald Trump for inciting insurrection. He voted against establishing a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection. He voted against the House select committee to study the insurrection. Recently, he voted against holding Steve Bannon in contempt for ignoring the January 6 committee’s subpoena. As a result of these votes the Republican Accountability Project, a group of moderate Republicans, gave him a D- on Democracy. We cannot know how he voted on removing Liz Chaney from the Republican leadership, because he would not say and the vote was not public. But, I cannot imagine his taking a principled position and voting to support Chaney.
What of the future? Will Bucshon stand up to the election deniers and Trump defenders such as Marjorie Taylor Greene, Mo Brooks, and Lauren Boebert? If the Republicans control the House, Jim Jordan, who is an election denier, will chair the Judiciary Committee. In that role, he is likely to try to retaliate against perceived Trump “enemies.” There is talk of impeaching Attorney General Merrick Garland among others. Does Bucshon have the courage to stand on principle and stand up against those forces? I do not think so.
I may agree with Bucshon on matters of policy, but principles matter more, and on that basis, I cannot vote for him and I encourage others to do the same.
— Herschel Chait
Terre Haute
