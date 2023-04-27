I was born and raised in Terre Haute and have lived here all my life. I have a Terre Haute address, but I live outside the city limits now and, unfortunately, cannot vote in city elections. However, that does not keep me from being interested in what goes on in my city and keeping an eye on what is happening culturally, socially and politically and I decided it behooved me to take a look at the slate of candidates for 2023.
Over many, many years, there have been times when it could reasonably be said that politics in Terre Haute had an unsavory smell, for various reasons, and in 2012, the city instituted General Ordinance 6, 2012, which paralleled the Indiana code prohibiting nepotism in government. I do not believe the law, nor the ordinance, have been amended or repealed. The Ordinance prohibits favoritism and conflicts of interest in employment and other instances so as to “instill[s] confidence of the electorate in its government.” Government includes the mayor, city judge, city clerk, and members of the Terre Haute City Council. The Ordinance also applies to members of the Fire and Police Departments and their relatives (which includes just about everybody, even step-children and in-laws).
Much to my non-surprise, there is a gentlemen who is a former fireman running for City Council. I believe he has a son who is a fireman. There is a lady running for City Council whose husband is a former fireman and former police officer who currently works for the county and whose son is employed by the police department. There are two other ladies running for council, one whose father is a retired fireman and one whose husband is an active fireman. Our current sheriff, who has a son on the police department, has publicly endorsed a council candidate and a candidate for mayor.
Perhaps these connections, associations, propinquities are not as egregious as the recently revealed behavior of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and perhaps they are not exactly nepotism or meet the criteria for being conflicts of interest, but they certainly stinketh, especially if you or a relative get passed over for a position for which you are qualified in favor of someone’s son or daughter who is less qualified or possibly not qualified at all.
Folks, there are plenty of good candidates who are vying for a seat on the City Council, and you don’t have to vote for that same old name just because it is familiar. I am encouraging, nay urging, you to research what the new, fresh, competent and unencumbered candidates envision for our city.
— Ann Carlisle
Terre Haute
