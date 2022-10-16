I am writing this letter in support of Mark Clinkenbeard for Vigo County commissioner. I want a commissioner who has:
• A proven, reputable work history outside of politics.
• A dedication to development, like safe affordable housing and small local business ventures.
• A commissioner who will never use his position to insult, intimidate or bully his detractors.
• A commissioner who doesn't take pictures of trash or abandoned buildings, but has a provable history of being out there cleaning up the trash as well as revitalizing our existing neighborhoods.
The election is near. Decisions need to be made. Democrat or Republican, it doesn't matter. Vote for the better candidate. Vote for Mark Clinkenbeard.
— Marsha Carlock
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.