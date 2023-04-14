Hospice of the Wabash Valley and The Gibson Family Center for Hospice Care would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our volunteer team. The value of hospice volunteers cannot be overstated as they have a tremendous impact on the lives of the patients they serve, the hospice team of which they are a part and the families and friends of the terminally ill. Our community is a better, more compassionate place because of their service.
April 16–22 is National Volunteer Week. According to the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, more than 430,000 hospice volunteers across the nation give 19 million hours of service every year. Our hospice volunteers provide important services to our organization and the people we serve. Whether it’s providing companionship to a patient in the final months and weeks of life, sewing lap blankets or bears, offering support to family members and caregivers, helping with office work, helping with community outreach and fundraising, or serving on our board of directors, the contributions of our volunteers are essential to the important work and services provided. Every single volunteer deserves our appreciation and grateful acknowledgement.
National Volunteer Week is a great opportunity to honor the impact of all those who do good in our communities (regardless of the organization they give their time to), who share their time and talents in our community and in communities across our great nation. They’re an inspiration to all to consider making a difference by volunteering.
I encourage others to learn more about volunteer opportunities by contacting Hospice of the Wabash Valley or The Gibson Family Center for Hospice Care by calling our office at (812)234-2515 or by visiting our website, VNA & Hospice of the Wabash Valley (myhospicevna.org).
— Julie McBride
Volunteer Coordinator, Hospice of the Wabash Valley/The Gibson Family Center for Hospice Care
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.