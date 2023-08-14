The August 7 Tribune-Star report has some good news (Covid is down), but some very bad news (school lunch programs are threatened). Also included are some possibilities for preventing this:
Schools can apply for a program called Community Eligibility Provision from the United States Department of Agriculture. Congress must also preserve and expand SNAP in the Farm Bill.
Congress must generously fund WIC and school lunches. Ronald Reagan's shameful treatment of the federal school lunch program (remember that ketchup was counted as a vegetable?) can have no place here.
First and foremost, we must remember that these are children. Many years ago one of our older (and very active) Sisters used to say: "The child cannot wait. Bones are being formed, nerves are being fed. Now! This the time."
Let us citizens do our part. Call U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon and Sens. Young and Braun. Urge them to do their part to make this happen.
Washington Offices:
• Rep. Larry Bucshon, 202-225-4636.
• Sen. Todd Young, 202-224-5623.
• Sen. Mike Braun, not given.
— Sister Carol Nolan, S.P.
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods
