I am a disabled veteran that has a professionally trained service dog due to my service injuries. I receive some treatment at the VA Clinic in Terre Haute. On Jan. 5, I was scheduled for some blood work. Upon checking in I was informed that I could not receive treatment due to having a service dog. This was not due to anything that my service dog has or was doing but because he was just there.
The VA Clinic says they have a policy against dogs. I again informed them that he was a professionally trained service dog with the appropriate harness and collar. They said it doesn't matter. I could not receive treatment with him, that the blood draw area was a sterile environment despite the workers not even wearing a mask, nor would I be required to wear any protective clothing to enter the area.
This is no way to treat a disabled person, yet alone a disabled veteran. Upon leaving I reached out to a patient advocate within the VA system. He informed me that the ADA only applies to public areas and according to the CDC dogs are dirty and that my service dog could be sick. I informed him that my service dog had just received all his shots on Jan. 1 and was very healthy. His reply was there's no way I could know if my dog was sick, but he would file my complaint for what it's worth.
This is unacceptable behavior by medical professionals. I could completely understand if my dog was misbehaving or even barking. This was not the case. I have received treatment at various other VA facilities and have never had a problem.
— Larry Arthur
Terre Haute
