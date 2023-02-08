I'm writing to voice an opinion about the INDOT proposal for State Road 163 bridge over Brouilletts Creek in Vermillion County.
First and foremost, thank you INDOT for providing us Indiana residents safe highways to travel on. Against formidable odds, you achieve success. Thank you.
Now the subject at hand — the bridge on State Road 163 over Brouilletts Creek. Wow, what a cool bridge. Obviously it has some history and fits that category of "they don't build em' like that anymore." Then on the other hand it's pretty easy to see it's showing its age and does not fit the criteria for a modern bridge. That said, how to solve the aging issue and still respect its original design and architectural features that make it unique?
The current proposal is to repair the aging structure, then convert it to a one-lane bridge with traffic lights to control safe passage. Well, an interesting proposal for sure. I drove across that bridge every day for nearly 14 years and know that bridge and SR 163 see frequent traffic. It's a remote enough location that drivers will be running those red lights to get to work, school, grocery store, a few minutes earlier. In comparison, the new modified intersection at SR 163 and U.S. 41, known as the Lyford "Y", was also a unique solution. I like the new design, but it has its shortcomings. Unfortunately, drivers run those stop signs frequently. The Brouilletts Creek bridge proposal, although well thought out, comes up short of being applicable for modern drivers and their earnestness to get where they need to be.
The situation reminds me of how some eastern U.S. states keep some historically significant covered bridges, while still making them safe and dimensionally applicable to modern design. Their solution takes the top part of the bridge, i.e. the wooden "house" part, stretches it side to side, then places it back on a new-construction functional bridge. It's kind of like taking an old house, moving it to a new location, but then setting it on a new foundation.
Back to the bridge in question, build a new bridge directly adjacent to the current structure. Design the new bridge in such fashion that the original steel arches and modified, wider, upper structure, can be placed onto the new bridge. Once the new bridge is done, (with minimal disruption of everyday traffic) place the original steel arches onto the new bridge. You get a new, safe bridge that meets all modern criteria. The original steel arched structure is preserved but only in an aesthetic function.
This may be an expensive option, but preserving history can sometimes present unique challenges.
— Rick Noorlag
Rosedale
