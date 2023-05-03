We (the United States of America) have a debt. We owe the money. We should pay our bills.
We pay our bills. Traditionally this is how the United States operated. The rest of the world recognized this, and the dollar and our credit remained strong everywhere.
Now Republicans are saying we shouldn’t pay our bills. Before doing so, our in-debt nation must first do this or that, then and only then will our bills be paid.
Would you say to the bank collecting your monthly auto payment, I’m not paying you until you agree to wash and wax and detail my car tomorrow? When you do this, I will pay you the bill I agreed to and promised to pay in the past. (Kids, don’t try this at home, or with your bank.)
If Republicans do not back off of their dead-beat extortion scheme, President Biden has no other choice than to pay our bills by using this clause in the 14th Amendment to the U. S. Constitution: “the validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law, including debts incurred for payment of pensions and bounties for services in suppressing insurrection or rebellion, shall not be questioned.”
— Gary Daily
Terre Haute
