It seems that the Biden administration has given Prince Mohammed and Saudi Arabia a Scott Free Card to escape repercussions in Mr. Khashoggi’s murder. There seems to be another player that was involved in the demise of Mr. Khashhoggi who has escaped any scrutiny. That player would be Turkey, who followed the murder from start to finish.
From what I have read, Turkey had enough information to follow the hit team from the airport to the embassy and apparently even had the consulate bugged so as to record Mr. Khashoggi’s last moments, even to his dismemberment. I would think that Turkey could have stepped in at any time, up to the moment Mr. Khashoggi stepped into the consulate to have prevented his murder.
It would seem that the animosity between Saudi Arabia and Turkey cost Mr. Khashoggi his life and Turkey gets points for providing all the information. People should remember that the murder took place in Turkey, who decided to sacrifice Mr. Khashoggi.
Political currents run deep and unseen in that part of the world.
— Tom Egan
Paris, Ill.
