I am a proud supporter of Carlene Sakbun for County Council. She would be an outstanding council member.
Carlene is a skilled people person, who also owns her own business. That adds to the depth of her perspective. She understands the responsibility of the job of a County Council member and is prepared to show up, homework done and ready to work.
Lastly, Carlene wants to work toward the positive growth of our community. She is the perfect person to trust with the stewardship of our resources to move us forward.
— Jeanne Rozel
Terre Haute
