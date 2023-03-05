If Speaker McCarthy is so pleased to release 41,000 hours of Capitol riot footage to let sun shine on the chaos, then maybe he could give a subpoena to Trump's cronies so that they would testify as to Trump's actions during the riot when he watched TV and did nothing. Ask Pence and Meadows to testify.
Trump's inaction during the riot is as significant as the rioter's violent actions. He had ordered the staff photographer to stop taking pictures in the Oval Office, yet the Capitol cameras recorded the rioters automatically. McCarthy shows the rioters misdeeds, but hides the President who instigated the mob. The safe hiding zone of the Oval Office should be exposed. It's not executive privilege, but executive criminality.
There is no call log and Trump went silent during the riot. If the footage of the riot can be released, then testimony of Trump's aids and phone records should be out for the world to see. Exposing his dereliction is as important as showing what the actual rioters were doing. Why hide the actions of a criminal President while showing only the actions of his followers?
Oh, I forgot. McCarthy kissed the golden ring at Mara-A-Lago. And he bought the speakership with a promise to only expose the rioters, not the magic ring guy.
— Bill Cain
Terre Haute
