What a contrast between 9/11 and 1/6. The 9/11 Commission concluded that the revolt of the hero passengers aboard Flight 93 spared the Capitol from destruction. Compare that to the thugs Trump promised to pardon who ransacked our Capitol and killed officers who were trying to protect and defend it.
But the less said of Trump the better. To do so only perpetuates the idea that he is of any importance whatsoever to the future of America. What election deniers fail to grasp is that the various institutions of the presidency are more important and resilient than any one person who temporarily holds the reins.
So let's put the tired fascist rhetoric to bed, and with it, under the guise of "America First," any dictatorship ideas for an autocratic state.
— Anita L. Griffith
Vermilion, Ill.
