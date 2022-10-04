If you're not paying attention to the wrong path Trump and his thugs want to take America down, you sure should be.
Why? Because it's literally the destruction of America. Trump's inner circle of "yes men" during his time as president have either pleaded guilty to a crime, or have been convicted of one. The FBI is currently investigating those who now are close to Trump.
Steve Bannon, who was part of Trump's 2016 campaign, has been indicted and awaits trial. The Jan. 6 commission is now focusing its probe on some high-ranking Republicans who are suspected of planning and organizing the Jan. 6 coup to overthrow the government.
If you have seen any of Trump's rallies now, they're all the same. He uses the time to profess that the government and the media "are just out to get him." People behind him are holding signs saying "save America." Trump and his allies don't want to save America, they want to enslave America and the proof of that is out there for you to see.
— Ron Hastings
