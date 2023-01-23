The Capitol rioter who put his feet on Pelosi's desk was convicted on all eight counts. Trump has told the rioters that he loves them, that they are very special, and that he would pardon them if he is re-elected. They were rioting because Trump told them, "This is what happens when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously and viciously stripped away from great patriots." He also said, "Go home in love and in peace. Remember this day forever!"
We will remember forever the day Trump is held to account for helping foment a riot and coup to stay in power. He is the ultimate disgrace of a president. I am on page 581 of the Jan. 6 Report and it tells the damning details of Trump's coup and dereliction of duty. I suggest everyone read the report. It has all the details.
— Bill Cain
Terre Haute
