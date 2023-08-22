We have seen Trump's admiration of Putin, and that's where he seems to be getting cues. When Putin was young, he lived in a rat-infested apartment in Leningrad. Putin chased a rat into a corner with nowhere to go, so it attacked him. That led Putin to understand that you have to fight to the finish in every fight, and assume there is no retreat. This, from Putin's biography.
Trump seems to be following Putin's strategy to the T, by fighting every prosecutor, every judge, every lawyer, like a rat backed into a corner. This may not end too well unless the justice system stands firm.
— Bill Cain
Terre Haute

