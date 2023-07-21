Terre Haute still awaits fitting sculptural tributes to its two most world famous and nation-changing local products — Eugene V. Debs and Ida Husted Harper.
Debs was and remains the soul and heart of the working class in America. Harper is about number five on a distinguished list made up of thousands (and still being added to) of women who "merely" worked for extending the right to vote to fully one-half, that's 50%, of our nation's citizens.
Debs and Harper, Harper and Debs. They didn't think or work small and they both have their roots in our Crossroads city, Terre Haute. Look hard and you will find nothing in our beautiful public art commemorating these two world renowned locals.
Another choice we Hauteans with hearts and minds and courage could make is to rename the cop-out, means nothing, "North" and "South" high schools with real local names that stand for historically important and lasting human value, Debs and Harper of Terre Haute, Indiana.
The Crossroads they built will always remain in the nation and the world.
— Gary Daily
Terre Haute
