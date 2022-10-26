I'm Steven Neice, running for Harrison Township Trustee. It's an office that doesn't get enough coverage by any type of media. It's overlooked by many groups that organize meet and greets where voters get to offer questions to the candidates.
The office of the Township Trustee is an important one in every community. When citizens fall on hard times they look to the office for assistance with rent, utilities, and sadly even funeral or cremation assistance. Please take the time to look at the candidates that are running to see what they want to do with the office. Many Hauteans vote a split ticket versus a straight ticket so they can choose who they think is best for the role. Many of us are on Facebook with our bio and plans for the office we seek.
Please don't vote blindly, take the time to read about each candidate and even reach out to them with questions. I hope everyone has a great and safe Halloween. Check out Haute Happenings for events, trunk or treats, etc.
— Steven Neice
Terre Haute
