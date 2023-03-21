On behalf of the Vigo County commissioners, I wanted to thank the community for their public involvement regarding Markle Mill Dam. Our first public meeting had more than 100 people in attendance. Our second meeting had around 70. Each person that spoke was kind and courteous, and it’s not something you typically witness when making tough decisions.
The commissioners, Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department and the Vigo County Council are planning to make substantial commitments to improving Markle Mill Park. We’re also excited about the preservation of the Markle Mill site and Dam by providing signage or interpretive signage at the site.
This was a tough decision to remove the dam. For the safety of our community members and ecology of Otter Creek, I feel like we made the right decision, together. I can’t wait to cast a line and sit with you along the banks of Otter Creek.
— Chris Switzer
Vigo County commissioner
West Terre Haute
