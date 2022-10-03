In your Sept. 2, 2022, edition was published a seemingly misguided diatribe from B.C. In the Saturday-Sunday edition of Sept. 3-4, a thoughtful and eloquent observation was shared with readers, from A.C. My comments will reflect disdain for B.C.'s ignorantly polarized reasoning (or lack), and a misanthropic implication that mankind are incapable of making simple decisions — such as for whom to vote.
B.C. infers that an omnipotent entity exists, and is a supporter of Donnie J. Drumpf. (Drumpf is Donnie J.'s father's birth name.) If this "entity" so favors Donnie J., why not "stop the steal" in November 2020? Let's admit, this all-powerful "MAGA Deity" is your imaginary friend. Good for you! Believe it; follow it; but keep it to yourself. This nation was not founded as a Christian safe haven. Some forefathers were non-Christian: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams and Benjamin Franklin, to name a few.
The Declaration of Independence and the Constitution are both devoid of the word "Christian." They both state and establish, "We the people"; not "me the person" as B.C. implies.
The response from A.C. was inarguable. i have found a new friend-in-kind. In my seven decades of life I have voted for Republicans and for Democrats, at all levels. For me, it's the quality of the candidate and their history in public service.
I have been aware of Donnie J. since the 1960s. He has proven to me to be an egomaniac, a narcissist and possibly a sociopath. He is one of the worst people born in the 20th century. He got his horrible daddy's millions and invested. He has never managed a successful business. He owned and bankrupted an Atlantic City casino. How can that happen? Oh, it can if you are in it to steal money and have a taxpayer bailout.
Donnie J. has been accused of physical malfeasance by several women (pay-offs?). One case is still being prosecuted by a Hoosier native from Fort Wayne; former IU cheerleader. If interested, E.J.C. is a hint. Donnie J. is a loudmouth with great wealth. His only friends are "parasites" who want campaign funds and support; or the company of "non-wives."
Drumpf is not a Christian, B.C. He hasn't darkened the door of a church in years. The only reason he was elected was his "white maleness." After 230 years of white, male presidents, this nation experienced eight years of a president of color. In 2016, the majority of voters wanted to return to normal — with the worst two candidates in recent memory: a female versus and adulterous, egomaniacal narcissist. No choice, it was "back to the future."
People of the same phobic delusions as B.C. need to realize — no omnipotent deity cares a "hoot" about elections; only the personal dedication and conduct of citizens who vote. Today's society in the U.S. is "apathetic and pathetic." Life is what goes on while some foolishly wait for someone else to do the job.
Donnie J. is a horrible, unethical, highly immoral person. But he is a reflection of the decadence and decay in the social fabric of the United States of America. The redemptive changes must be made by dedicated, caring people. The changes cannot be wished into existence. Thank you, A.C., for your enlightenment.
Bottom line — the worst aspect of American society hasn't varied since 1607 Jamestown and 1620 Plymouth Rock. The derivation of this group is European, British, English-speaking. Members of this despicable group raped, pillaged and plundered the native inhabitants. In the early 1800s they kidnapped African natives and forced them into slavery or involuntary servitude. Ultimately, they exposed their inhumanity by discounting and restricting the freedoms of women.
The irony is that many in this societal segment were devoted, caring, compassionate contributors to building, defending and maintaining a great United States of America. Unfortunately this group remains as "MAGA," the Klan, right-wing anarchists, etc. And some are your father, your brother, your neighbor. The worst of the worst? White, Christian males standing guard for 250 years.
B.C., don't forget to vote in November. In our nation people power "Trumps" (Oops!) wishful thinking.
— J.D. Camp
Terre Haute
