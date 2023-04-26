In today’s mail, I received a packet from Sheriff John Plasse and Dr. Joseph Selliken. I’m sure many of you received the same mailing — it was the one with the cute puppies on the front to get you to open it. But inside, it was yet another step in the overt, unabashed smear campaign that Terre Haute’s good ol’ boys have been waging against Pat Goodwin for years. And I, for one, am getting tired of it.
I teach argument and rhetoric at ISU. It would be very simple for me to mark up the letters from Mr. Plasse and Dr. Selliken for all the explicit logical fallacies, extreme breaches of academic integrity, and dire lack of credibility of their claims. Their work would not receive a passing score in my freshman composition course.
However, I do not need to do that. Because unlike Mr. Plasse and Dr. Selliken, I believe that the voting citizens of Terre Haute can discern the truth, and I do not believe they can be swayed by such blatantly false and malicious claims. I am offended that they mailed this to me thinking I could be so easily tricked and manipulated.
Without having to tear down any opponents, Pat Goodwin steadily moves forward, both as a mayoral candidate and, more importantly, as a productive citizen of Terre Haute. Around election time, we all hear the names of the candidates being thrown around so much. But I urge you to think back and remember how often you heard these names when it was not election time. If you are like me, you didn’t hear much out of some of the candidates on this ballot until they wanted you to vote for them. Then they started to get active. Some of these candidates you may have never heard of at all before now.
But I have heard the name Pat Goodwin. Pat Goodwin’s name is heard often in this town because he is someone who is involved. Someone who actively contributes to the betterment of this town. Someone who cares about the citizens of Terre Haute — in all neighborhoods and all career paths. Someone who works hard to help create the forward progress we so desperately need for our future. And he does all this all the time — not just when he is asking for your vote.
If you want to move past the juvenile campaign tactics and the fearmongering that have so long been a part of this town’s political system, please help elect Pat Goodwin as our next mayor.
— Lucy Chew
Terre Haute
Editor's Note: Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse has issued a statement saying he was not involved in the campaign mailing and did not write the letter attributed to him in that mailing. He has also condemned the mailing and such campaign tactics. Those and additional comments from Plasse were contained in a news story published in Wednesday's Tribune-Star.
