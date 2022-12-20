Letter writer Earl Beal’s predictions for the 2024 election raised many questions for me, but I am interested primarily in one of his statements.
Mr. Beal, please explain to us how having a "media-savvy, gorgeous wife" makes DeSantis a good candidate for president.
If you, Mr. Beal, think that this is important, then you are sexist, to say the least. If you’re saying that having a "media-savvy, gorgeous wife” will make other people vote for the man, then you are projecting your sexist views onto many American voters.
Stop it. Update yourself.
— Judy Dukes
Terre Haute
