I agree with the recent letter writer in that social media companies have way too much access to information on their users. Unfortunately, their users mostly give it to them.
I disagree on that TikTok and Meta/Facebook are the same. As bad as some of our American companies are at being influenced by profit and used by our government for the good of one party and not the nation, I see TikTok as a horse of a different color. A few things that, as I understand it, TikTok can do is gain access to anything on your phone/computer, and if so, your messages, passwords, friends lists, bank information, company information, personal information and anything on your computer/phone can be accessed and shared with the CCP.
The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has passed a law that any company (Hello Wuhan Labs) in China, or owned by China, has to turn any information over to it if asked or suffer the consequences. Which may be you and your family disappear but your body parts show up in someone else. CCP could ask for all the information they have on our military personnel or their families and track/spy on them, things like rank, MOS’s, overseas locations, maybe find out a CSM is in Syria and provide targeting information on him.
I heard that once you have the TikTok App then delete it, it is still there. Supposedly you need to toss your phone to get rid of it. If I am wrong, someone prove otherwise. It’s not a First Amendment matter of censorship, it’s a matter of the CCP at war with America. The CCP has banned Facebook and similar companies in China, only allows a sanitized version of TikTok in China that they approve of that restricts info to their kids and limits their time on TikTok.
Someone took a poll on American and Chinese kids on what they wanted to be when they grow up, American kids wanted to be influencers, Chinese kids wanted to be astronauts. Make no mistake, the CCP is at war with America, they steal, buy, lie, cheat to win this war, a current long term goal in progress is replacing the dollar as the world’s currency.
Think of the CCP as the Nazi party. Would you want them to have TikTok?
— Tom Egan
Paris, Ill.
