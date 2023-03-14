Carl Sandberg wrote "The fog comes on like little cat feet."
The same could be said of fascism. It comes in gradually and then we wonder, "How did that happen?"
Its main characteristics are violence by armies or private armed thugs and taking away human rights. Fascists always claim they are victims and the only way to stop their imaginary victimization is to make other people actual victims.
They are doing it now in our country through hostile dehumanizing nicknames, taunts and lies. An evolving list of imaginary enemies includes Blacks, Jews, refugees, Democrats, librarians and LGBTQ people and anyone they consider to be "woke."
Fascists are infiltrating our police departments and public boards.
Republican politicians are gerrymandering our states so only their candidates can win and claim the elections are rigged if they lose. They made up widespread voting fraud as an excuse to write rules and laws making voting more difficult. Our Indiana secretary of state has proposed requiring more identification to vote to discourage voting by absentee ballot.
Our legislature is trying to outlaw books that teach human sexuality calling it pornography, and keep women from having abortions except for very narrow exceptions.
If you want to know what might be in Indiana's future, you only have to look at what's already happened in Florida and Texas.
— Cathy McGuire
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.