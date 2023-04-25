I am a life-long resident of Terre Haute. I attended school here, later obtained a degree from Indiana State University and have worked at my current job for 21 years. I have raised my family here and I call Terre Haute home.
I recognize, like any community, we have issues and problems to face. However, it is refreshing to see good people throw their name in the hat during any given election cycle, to serve our community. Sometimes there are multiple quality candidates, but only one person in a respective office is elected to serve. Year after year elections are held at the local, state and the national level. While all three are important in their own regard, often times local elections are overlooked, yet have a significant impact on our daily lives.
With that said, I have known Amanda Thompson for approximately 15 years. I met Amanda while she was working in the prosecutor’s office as a deputy prosecutor. It was obvious Amanda was dedicated and motivated to do the job. Over the years I had the opportunity to work directly with Amanda on more than one case. She always displayed a sense of compassion and understanding for the parties involved as well as a strong sense of professionalism in performing her role as a deputy prosecutor.
What stands out to me was Amanda’s availability to take the call, no matter the time of day, to answer any concerns or questions in regard to legal matters; Amanda was always on call, reliable and dependable.
I have no doubt Amanda would serve the position of City Council member honorably and have the city of Terre Haute’s best interest at heart while serving in this capacity.
— Derek Fell
Terre Haute
