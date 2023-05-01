I have been a resident of Terre Haute for most of my life. I attended high school at Terre Haute North Vigo, college at Indiana State University, and have been practicing law in this community for over a decade. I have chosen to raise a family in this community and have two children who I want only to provide the very best. In addition to practicing law, I have also taught Business Law for a couple years at Indiana State University.
With the above-mentioned experiences I have met and worked closely with hundreds of people. Interacting with hundreds of people, you do not always encounter individuals like Amanda Thompson. I have known Amanda for over a decade. While working as a criminal defense attorney, I first met Amanda while she was working at the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office as a deputy prosecutor. Later, Amanda transitioned to representing clients as a criminal defense attorney. One of many traits that Amanda has always possessed is that of public service. From serving the public as a deputy prosecutor, to representing clients as a criminal defense attorney, Amanda has always given her talent, time, effort, skills, and drive as a public servant.
Amanda always represents her clients to the very best of her ability, no matter the circumstance. Amanda will make sure that she provides each client with the time and energy necessary to not only succeed, but to make sure the individual has a voice and understands the process, regardless of the seriousness of what that individual is experiencing or what criminal charges her client has received.
Amanda acts with integrity and honesty. I have known Amanda to maintain a strong position for her clients, regardless of the adversity encountered. She does what is right.
If elected as a City Council member for District 2, Amanda’s professional and individual characteristics, not to mention her dedicated work effort, will provide Terre Haute and the public with unique perspectives and a reliable voice, dedicated to moving this community towards growth and prosperity.
— Blake W. Reed
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.