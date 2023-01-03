We have just come through that time of year when family and friends get together to celebrate various seasonal holidays and traditions. These traditions include exchanging gifts. If you smoke indoors, you may be gifting more than just a present.
Thirdhand smoke is the build up of chemicals and pollutants that settle on various surfaces indoors when commercial tobacco is smoked. Thirdhand smoke includes chemicals such as nicotine as well as cancer-causing substances like formaldehyde, naphthalene, and many others. These pollutants build up over time and continue to worsen the more someone smokes. Thirdhand smoke can settle onto hard surfaces such as walls, tile floors, and vehicles as dust-like particles. It can also become embedded in most soft surfaces such as clothing, furniture, curtains, carpets, and toys. Thirdhand smoke is difficult to clean as it cannot be eliminated by airing out rooms, using fans, or by smoking on only certain areas of the house. It also cannot be effectively cleaned using traditional household cleaning methods.
Thirdhand smoke poses a potential health hazard for those who are exposed to it. People are exposed to the chemicals in thirdhand smoke when they touch contaminated surfaces or breathe in the gases that thirdhand smoke may release. Since infants and young children spend more time indoors they are at greater risk of exposure. Infants are also at greater risk because they participate in activities such as crawling and putting non-food items into their mouths. If these items are exposed to smoke, then the infants are ingesting the chemicals from thirdhand smoke.
Here are some simple ways to protect your child from thirdhandhand smoke:
• Do not smoke in your home or car.
• Ask family and friends not to smoke in your home or car.
• Make sure your child doesn’t visit homes or other places where you know smoking occurs indoors.
Thirdhand smoke makes for a terrible gift no matter the season. If you’re a parent and you smoke, you can protect your family from thirdhand smoke by implementing no-smoking rules in your own house or car and keep the smoke outside. If you’re ready to quit smoking and live a healthier life, you can call for free help at 1-800-Quit-Now or visit quitnowindiana.com.
— Brittney Brown
Sullivan County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coordinator
Chances and Services for Youth
