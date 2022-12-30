Epictetus (A.D. 55-135) was a philosopher. Here is a small sampling of his stoic philosophy, taken from A New Interpretation by Sharon Lebell. Form your own opinion as to its relevance in the early part of the twenty-first century.
“Happiness and freedom begin with a clear understanding of one principle: Some things are within our control, and some things are not. What really frightens and dismays us is not external events themselves, but the way in which we think about them. It is not things that disturb us, but our interpretation of their significance. We cannot choose our external circumstances, but we can always choose how we respond to them. Things simply are what they are. Other people think what they will think; it is of no concern to us. For good or for ill, life and nature are governed by laws that we cannot change. The quicker we accept this, the more tranquil we can be. Freedom is the only worthy goal in life. It is won by disregarding things that lie beyond our control. We cannot have a light heart if our minds are a woeful cauldron of fear and ambition. The real essence of good is found only within things under your own control. If you keep this in mind, you will not find yourself feeling falsely envious or forlorn , pitifully comparing yourself and your accomplishments to others. Stop aspiring to be anyone other than your own best self, for that does fall within your control. You are not an isolated entity, but a unique, irreplaceable part of the cosmos. Do not forget this. You are an essential piece of the puzzle of humanity. Be careful whom you associate with. It is human to imitate the habits of those with whom we interact. We inadvertently adopt their interests, their opinions, their values, and their habit of interpreting events.”
— William Greenwell
