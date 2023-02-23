Florida is trying to ban certain books and librarians there are covering up book shelves with paper. Maybe they got the idea from the Catholic Church.
In 1619 the Copernican book about the celestial spheres and the sun revolving around the sun was prohibited. The church didn't want to allow that kind of thinking. And Galileo got house arrest for following Copernican teaching.
Seems like history keeps repeating. Maybe 400 years from now our book bans will seem silly.
— Bill Cain
Terre Haute
