It’s been a little while since we have had any confrontational letters, so let me put one out there.
Mr. John Krull and Ms. Froma Harrop and their ilk are really good at implying/accusing any pro Second Amendment person, NRA members, Republicans or anyone who thinks we shouldn’t regulate, register, control or basically eliminate the Second Amendment is responsible for all the mass/school murders in America.
I will say that Krull and Harrop and their like-minded friends are more responsible for these horrific school shootings and violent crime in general. Now, why would I say that? Because they are on a mission to destroy the Second Amendment and guns in America. Maybe they truly believe we will all be safer. Whatever their reason is, it’s not going to happen any time soon and they believe that more “mass shootings” will speed it up.
The news media is particularly good at hyping up the killers and encouraging the next one into a bigger body count. These murders get their names immortalized. Are Krull and Harrop happy about these killings? Probably not, but they are looking at an end goal of a gun-free America. If these people were truly wanting to do something about these school shootings now, they would be demanding, with the rest of us, trained armed security officers and teachers in all schools. They would demand bulletproof glass doors and security cameras on all doors that were monitored in the offices. These are just three things that if Krull ,Harrop and their ilk would join the rest of us in demanding could be done in a reasonable time frame.
What reason could they have in opposing this besides their anti-gun crusade? Are they afraid it might work? Is that more important than lives to them? If it doesn’t work, that would give their anti-gun theme more credit. What could trying hurt?
Gee, how would we pay for this? We could exchange our Diversity Officer for a Security Officer! Ha, got ya, just kidding folks, we know that can’t happen. If all of us, including Krull and Harrop, demanded it from the federal government it would get done. We spend billions on illegal immigrants and the last two mega spending bills passed have had tens of billions going to fraud.
Whatever it takes would be a rounding error in our federal budget. Maybe Krull and Harrop could even demand we get our serious felons and mentally challenged people off the streets, enforce our laws and dump stupid things like no bail for serious crimes.
I believe that would really decrease violent crime.
— Tom Egan
Paris, Illinois
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.