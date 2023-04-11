As a Vigo County resident, I’m concerned about the passage of SB 451 and the anhydrous ammonia and carbon capture and sequestration projects that it will bring to our community. This risky dual venture puts especially western Vigo County residents at risk of exposure to the toxic gas anhydrous ammonia creates when exposed to air and at risk of pipeline leaks of carbon dioxide. Even worse, when carbon dioxide mixes with water, it can leach toxic metals from rocks and make our water unsafe to drink.
The good news is that there already exists proven processes for carbon capture that can also significantly reduce the production of carbon dioxide through the manufacture of anhydrous ammonia: Regenerative agriculture. Unfortunately, since the 1970s, federal policy has incentivized farming practices that serve to deplete our soils and our rural economies. Instead of investing federal money in risky projects with large payoffs for only a few people, we could use that money to restore regenerative agricultural practices by investing in farmers to ensure they have what they need to make the transition to farming that can weather the impacts of climate change and capture carbon in the soil.
With up to $500 million in federal funding on the line from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we must ask who gains the most from this project, who takes on the most risk, and who has the decision-making power. It is clear that our state government is failing in its duty to protect the residents of Vigo County, those who are taking on the most risk and yet have so little power in this situation. There is a different way forward.
— Sr. Emily TeKolste
Terre Haute
