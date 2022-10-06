Next, it's the Chicago White Sox on the chopping block. These Woke-wonks, social engineering types are currently after the Atlanta Braves to name-change the team. Yet, there has not been the first peep about changing the name of the KC Chiefs ... quite puzzling.
Granted, this militant crew pressured the Cleveland Indians to rename themselves the Guardians, and the Washington Redskins to the Commanders. Eventually, the Braves will succumb to these political correctness types with a different designation.
So what's next sports fans? You guessed it, this herd will go after the Chicago White Sox. They will do so on the basis that anything associated with "whiteness," whether the color of one's socks or one's skin, is of course racist, and naturally white supremacist.
— Early Beal
Terre Haute
