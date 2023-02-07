I grew up in the 1950s when back doors were left unlocked and the water man walked in without knocking to enter the basement to read the meter. Penny post cards were still a penny and people knew what post cards were. We all willingly lined up in the gym to get our polio shots. The TV news was 15 minutes long followed by 15 minutes of sports. We dressed up to go downtown, we cleaned our plates because someone was starving somewhere, and we came in from playing outside when the street lights went on.
Memory sometimes makes things seem idyllic. We have to be careful of this mind trick, but this week in the news I heard of another mass shooting in California; one of the first actions the new House of Representatives passed was to permit smoking in personal office space; an elected congressman was permitted to keep his seat even though there is proof that he deceived his constituency. The price of eggs is $7 a dozen, computers can now write essays when instructed to do so, Missouri passed a regulation that women were forbidden to wear sleeveless dresses in the legislature, and a mentally ill homeless woman was hosed down in the street by a shop keeper.
Truth has always held a sacred place in the hearts and minds of people, or else it seemed so. However, today its sacredness seems somewhat tarnished. Having listened to each one of the 15 House votes for Speaker of the House and then watching the various nightly news accounts, I began to wonder if I had watched the same House proceedings as the media reported. This led me to wonder about the weight of truth in our society today.
Truth holds community together. Every day I trust people I do not know to maintain a sense of community that will aid in the growth and development of our people. Yet, truth seems to have lost its value when deceit, contrivance, manipulation, selfishness and misused power seem the more important tools for survival.
Truth, giving expression to fact, is the glue that holds community together.
We assume that if we know the truth, then we can trust one another and in trusting one another we can build, heal, and explore our universe. Is the fact that our society appears to be coming apart at the seams a sign that we are playing with the truth?
Recently a man with no formal education beyond high school, told me that since he could not understand a fact related to global warming, he didn’t believe in it and had no interest in recycling. Survival depends on communal interrelatedness which in turn is based on truth and the trust in one another that we value truth as much as we value the air we breathe to stay alive.
— Cynthia Sartor
Clinton
