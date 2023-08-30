A few thoughts that might interest readers poached by steamy heat and engaged in carbon dioxide capture discussions.
City and county officials have had problems with numbers. Recall when they signed a contract to produce diesel fuel that contained far more carbon atoms than were in the sewage sludge that was to be made into the fuel? They do better when dollars are attached, though. Pay attention, Commissioner Chris Switzer (Trib-Star, Aug. 15, 2023).
A carbon atom weighs 12 atomic mass units. Oxygen weighs 16, so a molecule of CO2 weighs 12+16+16 = 44. Ugh, science. In familiar units, if you burn 12 tons of Indiana coal, you then have 44 tons of CO2 to get rid of to avoid climate warming. The cost of carbon capture is $600 to $1,000 per ton of CO2 (International Energy Agency). That adds at least $2,200 and perhaps as much as $3,666 to the cost of each ton of coal mined. Each ton can generate 1,780 kwh of electricity (U.S. Energy Information Agency). The cost of CO2 recovery is thus $1.24 to $2.05 per kwh. To this, add the $0.10 per kwh you actually pay Duke Energy. Coal ain’t cheap energy if you pay the full cost.
Now, we grownups are too crafty for that. We just pay the 10 cents, and force our children to pay the rest. Maybe the children will pay for CO2 capture, or maybe just pay — and pay — the escalating environmental costs we’re seeing already — heat exhaustion, wildfire, drought, crop failures, starvation, floods, storms, and heat stroke deaths from working outdoors.
Unlike politicians toadying up to coal money, Mother Nature cannot be bought off. Sure, you can air condition your house and athletic events. But I’d like some local farmers to write in with cost estimates for air conditioning their corn field. They can try breeding corn for heat tolerance, but there are hard biological limits. Saguaro cactus died from heat and collapsed in Phoenix this summer.
Even if it stays tolerable here, how about the cost of dealing with migrants fleeing areas that are becoming uninhabitable due to heat, drought, and coastal flooding? You think we have a migration problem now? You ain’t seen nuthin’ yet.
Commissioner Switzer throws out a red herring, claiming coal power plants will be dumped before there is a replacement. That won’t happen and he knows it. What is needed is the same urgency in replacing coal that we’d feel if Chinese troops were marching east from a West Coast beachhead. Global warming is a greater, but less obvious, threat.
Kids, you still have a chance to defend your future. A group of 15 children just won a court case, Held v. State of Montana. The Montana trial court ruled that the state Constitution’s guarantee of a healthy and clean environment prevails over Montana’s longstanding fossil-fuel-based state energy policies. There is still hope. Get out and fight before it’s too late.
— George Bakken
Terre Haute
