The Vigo County School Corporation’s webpage lists these characteristics as being the values of our corporation:
• We are committed to always asking/answering: “What is in the best interest of each student?”
• Leading by example, we are committed to personal accountability and work habits, honesty, and respect.
• We are committed to a safe, secure, and welcoming environment.
• We are committed to practices of inclusive excellence that value differences.
• We are committed to respecting the voice of all district stakeholders through collaborative engagement.
• We are committed to developing students who improve the quality of life for the Wabash Valley
I have seen none of these values present in the way that the VCSC administration or School Board have handled the horrifying situation at West Vigo High School. Taxpayers have footed the bill for a $36,000 investigation that no one will ever see, even in redacted form, and there appears to be no interest in changing the status quo.
I listened to several of the current board members campaign speeches, and they all insisted that the corporation had broken trust with this community, and they all ran on the need to bring transparency to the forefront of the relationship between this community and its school corporation. I have seen no transparency whatsoever, only members hiding behind FERPA.
How can we expect students to feel safe, welcome, and included when they are terrorized at school and the adults in charge refuse to take real measures to ensure their safety? How can the corporation say that it supports "inclusive excellence that values differences" when it allows minoritized students to be bullied in schools and refuses to hold those bullies fully accountable for those actions?
It is long past time for the school corporation and school board to (1) listen to the members of this community who are begging them to stand with the victims of bullying and harassment instead of with the perpetrators; (2) build trust with the community by giving us the transparency that they campaigned on; and (3) live the values that it purports to try and instill in our children.
If we want our students to live these values, then we must model them ourselves.
The time for change is now.
— Heather Roberts
Terre Haute
