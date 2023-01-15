In the Jan. 6 Trib-Star, is Tom Tucker alleging that President Biden has done a certain amount of lying and is a "failed character?"
Without getting into the weeds of whether any of this is true, I think he ignores the massive lie that Trump inflicted on the country by convincing many people that he actually won 2020 election. The amount of strain and turmoil on the country from this super-duper lie is staggering. It continues to separate families, communities and otherwise peaceful people. Tom Tucker needs to recognize that Trump has deceived the country through his repetitious lies. The column by John Krull just below Tucker's letter shows how Trump lied about his business "success" when it was actually a massive $300 million loss.
This loss was revealed after he took the fight over revealing his taxes to the Supreme Court. He never wanted to admit his loss so he fought it for years. And the Trump Organization was recently convicted of fraud.
His tombstone epitah could be: "There will be so much lying that you'll get tired of it." (As opposed to his claim of winning.) And Tucker's letter was printed on the anniversary of Jan. 6, which came from the "Super-Duper Lie."
— Bill Cain
Terre Haute
