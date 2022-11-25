Sarah Towne was my 9th great-grandmother on my father’s side who, along with her sisters Rebecca and Mary, was accused of being a witch in Salem Village, Massachusetts, in the latter part of the 17th century. She and her sisters were arrested, tried and convicted, but Sarah, unlike her sisters, escaped the gallows, the leaders of the Massachusetts Bay Colony having judged that things had gotten out of hand and gone on long enough before her time came.
Sarah was basically ordered to reimburse the village for the cost of her confinement, which her second husband, a man named Capt. Peter Cloyes (my 9th great-grandfather, Sarah’s first husband, Sgt. Edmond Napoleon Bridges, Jr., had died a decade earlier), agreed to do.
Not taking any chances, Sarah and Peter spent that winter in Witch’s Cave away from the village, not wanting to press their luck while the remaining court proceedings wound down.
In all, 19 accused witches were hung (3.5% of the local population of Salem Village, about 1% of the total population of Massachusetts Bay Colony) and five others died while in custody.
The trials were born out of the ludicrous rantings of young girls suffering fits of hysteria, egged on for their own political reasons by irresponsible rivals within the village, given free rein by others who, though moved by the fates of Sarah and her sisters, nonetheless chose to remain silent out of fear of they, themselves perhaps being implicated.
We’re living through a similar hysteria today, though it’s not overly-impressionable young girls driving it but political opportunists egged on by their enablers in the media (and their supporters with checkbooks) who are targeting innocent, vulnerable members of the community, their violence-laced, hate-spewing language all but inviting these heinous attacks.
So far this year there have been at least 637 deaths in 607 mass shootings; over the last three years there have been almost 1,750 people killed in more than 1,900 mass shootings.
Like the prosecutors in the witch trials with their “spectral evidence,” Republicans today argue that mental health is the root cause of all this violence, yet vote against more money for mental health care.
But we know it’s not mental health.
It’s people with guns who are being spurred on in their hatreds by irresponsible people.
The same population of the country being killed in mass shootings today as during the witch trials in the 17th century would equal about 3.3 million Americans.
Let us hope things won’t have to get that bad before Republicans are willing to act on sensible gun-control legislation.
For this killing has gotten out of hand and gone on long enough.
— Gayle Robbins
Bloomfield
