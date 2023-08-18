As a Vigo County resident, I have few complaints about County Commissioner Chris Switzer’s leadership, since he has generally seemed to value results over ideology.
I was disappointed, then, to read the commissioner’s opinion piece from August 16 where he suggests we respond to the hotter summers and stronger storms we face due to a warming climate by maintaining a strong investment in coal production.
According to the commissioner, renewable forms of energy like wind and solar and alternative fossil fuels like natural gas aren’t as reliable as coal in meeting the energy needs created by a hotter planet.
Switzer’s argument here reminds me of an old Saturday Night Live sketch where Steve Martin plays a medieval doctor who responds to all ailments by ordering bloodletting — even when Bill Murray comes in as a man with two broken legs who’s already bleeding. The best way to deal with rising temperatures produced by decades of burning fossil fuels … is to keep burning more fossil fuels?
I know our economy depends on cheap CO2, and there are many places where we can’t easily replace fossil fuels with renewables. I’d prefer to see our county leadership focus on identifying those realistic needs, rather than making unintentionally ironic claims about the value of coal or blaming the shadowy “agenda” of environmental activists.
Our hotter future will require cooperation and practical solutions, and I hope that Commissioner Switzer will remain focused on those goals.
— James Greene
Terre Haute
