Of those products which have been brought to the American commercial market since the end of WWII, the television remote must be ranked in the top ten.
Between these incessantly never-ending side-effect, big-pharma, and Camp Lejeune commercials on legacy as well as cable networks which are pushed onto the
public every two-minutes whether at 3 a.m. or 3 p.m., it just never ends.
When will these commercials ever run their course? Probably not in the near-term future.
In the meantime, not only God Bless America, but also the blessings associated with one's ability to shutdown these obnoxious commercials into silence through and by the use of this great invention ... the television remote.
— Earl Beal
Terre Haute
