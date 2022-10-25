I’m writing this letter in support of Mark Clinkenbeard, a candidate for Vigo County commissioner.
I’ve done business with Mark for over 15 years and have always respected him for his honesty and work ethic. He’s known for his enthusiasm and passion for this community and he’s been a tireless supporter and promoter of Vigo County. He has always invested in this community and he would be a great advocate at the next level. He’s a successful small business owner and brings a skill set and leadership ability that would be very beneficial to the commissioner’s office. He works well with people from both parties and has a reputation for honesty and integrity.
I’m voting for Mark Clinkenbeard for Vigo County commissioner on Nov. 8 and I encourage you to do the same.
— Kurt Jones
Terre Haute
