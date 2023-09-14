In a recent letter to the Tribune-Star (“Be skeptical of false narratives,” September 7), a Humane Society of the United States spokesperson accuses my organization, Help Pet Shelters, of promoting “false narratives.” What a strange attack in response to my letter calling for readers to support their local pet shelter.
Here's why their fur is on end: Did you know the DC-based Humane Society of the United States is not affiliated with local humane societies, nor does it operate a single pet shelter? Most people don't. Recent tax filings show HSUS only gives about 1 percent of the money it raises to local pet shelters, despite tear-jerking ads full of pets. The same filings show HSUS hoards tens of millions in offshore accounts in the Caribbean while paying its executives lucratively.
If you wish to improve the lives of needy and homeless pets, your local animal shelter is a much better investment.
Sincerely,
Will Coggin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.